Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 8,958 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 49,476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 49.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $667,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

