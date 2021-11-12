Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 22.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter.

ALSN stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

