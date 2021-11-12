Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 109,454 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 7.89% of Mueller Industries worth $195,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 224,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after buying an additional 57,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,713,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

