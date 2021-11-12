Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185,978 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.69% of EPAM Systems worth $199,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $668.15 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.82 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

