Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 186,181 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 186,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of Amphenol worth $235,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,821,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,657 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.28. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $83.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,578 shares of company stock valued at $23,302,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

