Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

