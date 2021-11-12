Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.04. 34,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,140. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

Several brokerages have commented on HOWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

