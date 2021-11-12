Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 961,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 15.64% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $148,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WLKP shares. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

WLKP opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.