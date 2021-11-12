Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

