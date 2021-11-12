WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WH Smith stock remained flat at $$22.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

