Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

