Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 276,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,250,602 shares.The stock last traded at $44.58 and had previously closed at $43.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.