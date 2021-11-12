WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.93

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $688.40 million and $15.22 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00024792 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005351 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

