Whiteheart Achieves Market Cap of $4.56 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $33,111.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $513.18 or 0.00804633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,721,270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79730239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00097979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.04 or 0.07215701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.54 or 0.99893907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

