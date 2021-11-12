Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.59. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $70.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.