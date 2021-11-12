William Blair Initiates Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOCN. Bank of America boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN opened at $114.29 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,079.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock worth $18,690,409.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after buying an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after buying an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.