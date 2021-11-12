William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Check in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of STER opened at $26.19 on Friday. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $1,556,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $23,413,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $19,567,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $18,172,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $17,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.