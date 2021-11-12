WinCash (WCC) Achieves Market Cap of $147,074.48

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 178.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $147,074.48 and approximately $35.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.