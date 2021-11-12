Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Windtree Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Shares of WINT stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,430 in the last ninety days. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

