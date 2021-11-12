Wing (WING) Price Hits $21.43 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

