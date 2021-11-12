Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,999,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

