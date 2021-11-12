WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAPS. Truist Securities cut their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of WM Technology stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 175,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,289. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

