WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.25 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $25.97 million and $3.11 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

