Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Plans GBX 7 Dividend

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WWH traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The company had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,308. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,690.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,719.76. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3,456 ($45.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

