WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Hits $4.65 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.12 or 0.00015809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.65 million and $246,674.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,276,918.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79438244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00070684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00097751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.87 or 0.07218690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,550.91 or 0.99278680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

