Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $842,539.69 and $19,364.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $438.59 or 0.00693674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,556,495.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,129.78 or 0.80866083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00071350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00098949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.13 or 0.07199585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,132.53 or 0.99849447 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

