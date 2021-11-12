Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,692 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 66,407 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

