Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) rose 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.67. Approximately 755,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 915,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

XBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$560.42 million and a PE ratio of -9.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.78.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

