Xfinance (XFI) Achieves Market Cap of $4.80 Million

Xfinance (CURRENCY:XFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Xfinance coin can now be purchased for $102.11 or 0.00161223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xfinance has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $69,604.00 worth of Xfinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xfinance has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00221719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00090261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Xfinance Coin Profile

Xfinance is a coin. Xfinance’s total supply is 46,993 coins. Xfinance’s official website is xfinance.io . Xfinance’s official Twitter account is @xfinance_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xfinance’s official message board is medium.com/@nowex

According to CryptoCompare, “Xfinance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield aggregator platform, which aims to build an aggregate liquidity pool, a leveraged trading platform, automatic market making, and other functional platforms. “

