Xiotri (XIOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for about $273.24 or 0.00427665 BTC on exchanges. Xiotri has a market cap of $1.21 million and $273.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xiotri has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090400 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

