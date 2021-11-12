XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.15

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.15 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 52.22 ($0.68). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 419,565 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.54 million and a P/E ratio of 173.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.48.

In other XLMedia news, insider Stuart Simms purchased 27,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,826.10 ($18,063.89). Also, insider Julie Markey acquired 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £5,999.28 ($7,838.10).

XLMedia

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

