Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $50.63. Approximately 3,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 254,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Get Xometry alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.