XSGD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.25 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $133.62 million and $1.25 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,263,327.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79472045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00098031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.73 or 0.07221535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.75 or 0.99900494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 197,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 179,263,369 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

