Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $104.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

