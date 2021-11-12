Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $329.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.74 and a fifty-two week high of $345.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

