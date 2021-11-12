Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.10 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.