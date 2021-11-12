Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after acquiring an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Chewy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,573,000 after acquiring an additional 232,204 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,565.00 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

