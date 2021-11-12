Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.