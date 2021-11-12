Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,523 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $152,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $95.71 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.