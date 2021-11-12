Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average is $155.14. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $113.90 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

