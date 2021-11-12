Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,782 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

