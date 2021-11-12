Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.06 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.12 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

