Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 837.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 86.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in Ameren by 21.1% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,696,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameren by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 458,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

