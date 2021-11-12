Ycash (YEC) Trading 31.8% Higher This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $29,704.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001171 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.36 or 0.00322555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00159421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00101739 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000139 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005140 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,781,994 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

