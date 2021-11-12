YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $125.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. YETI has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.