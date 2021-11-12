YFDAI.FINANCE Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,001.92 or 0.01573689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $4.32 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 69,638,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79869232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.62 or 0.07205627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,952.91 or 1.00448727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YFDAI.FINANCE

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFDAI.FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

