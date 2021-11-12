YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $368,321.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00052885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00224948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

