YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,500.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,493 ($19.51), with a volume of 535538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Several research firms have issued reports on YOU. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital cut YouGov to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 135.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,321.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,217.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

