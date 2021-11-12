Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Declares Dividend of GBX 8.55 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

YNGA remained flat at $GBX 1,465 ($19.14) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,551.35. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 992 ($12.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £856.69 million and a PE ratio of -21.48.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total value of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

