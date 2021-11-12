Yueou Wang Sells 10,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yueou Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,446. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -211.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $39,525,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

